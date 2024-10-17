India vs New Zealand Day 2: Rain halts play; India in deep trouble at 13/3

BENGALURU: The New Zealand pacers were on the money in the overcast conditions as they shattered the Indian top order leaving India 13 for three at 12.4 overs before rain stopped the play.

Tim Southee and Matt Henry bowled the opening spell with the new ball and the early seam movement left openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma second guessing the shot play.

Rohit had enough of it and tried to hit it off by charging down the ball of Southee, but the wobble-seam ball came in and tipped the top of leg to dismiss the skipper for an early breakthrough.

And for the first time in eight years, Virat Kohli came at No 3 spot in the long format. The last time was against the West Indies back in 2016.

New Zealand skipper Tom immediately brought in William O’ Rourke. The change of bowling worked out perfectly well as a short of a length delivery nipped the glove of Virat and caught by Glenn Philips at leg gully to send him back to pavilion for a duck.

Next to go was Sarfaraz Khan, who came ahead of KL Rahul but Henry striked in the 10th over as Sarfaraz tried to counterattack and went down the ground but ended up mis-hitting. Devon Conway who was wide at mid off sticks his right hand and grabbed it in one hand to dismiss Sarfaraz for a duck.

It is just slight drizzles on the field with the covers back on. Team India needs to have a chat in the dressing room regarding the approach of the game.

Play will resume at 11:05 am

11:05 am to 12:00 pm morning session will continue

12:00 pm to 12:40 pm lunch

12:40 pm to 2:55 pm Afternoon session

2: 55 pm to 3:15 pm Tea

3:15 pm to 4:50 pm Evening session