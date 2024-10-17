BENGALURU: India recorded its lowest-ever Test total (46 runs in 31.2 overs) at home and third lowest overall in the series-opener of the three-Test series against New Zealand here at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

It was a good toss to lose for the visitors, as pacers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke made full use of the conditions and didn’t let the batters breathe long enough in the crease.

Matt picked up a fifer and William O’Rourke took four wickets while the Indian batters did not have any answers.

For context, India lost its fourth wicket in the last ball of the 21st over. At that time, they were 31/4. From there, within 10 overs, they collapsed to 46 all out. It was Adelaide all over again.

Only two batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Rishabh Pant (20), managed to cross the double-digit mark while five batters got out for a duck.