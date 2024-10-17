India vs New Zealand Day 2: Conway’s 91-run knock powers Kiwis to a lead of 134 runs

BENGALURU: After collapsing the Indian batting unit by bowling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs, the Kiwi batters, led by Devon Conway, posted a hefty lead of 134 runs at the end of the second day’s play in the three-Test series here at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

New Zealand got a much better condition to bat on with skies opening up and much limited swing compared to the first session where the overcast clouds were a dream condition for pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj failed to pick up early wickets in their opening spell.

The openers were calm in their approach and waited for the ball to come onto the bat, unlike what happened with the Indian batters early on in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav gave the first breakthrough for India when he took the wicket of skipper Tom Latham in his second over.

Devon Conway fell short of a century by just 91 runs as he was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 40th over when he tried to play a reverse sweep and missed the ball, which then hit the stumps.

Brief scores: India 46 all out in 31.2 overs (Matt Henry 5/15, William O’Rourke 4/22) trail by 134 runs vs New Zealand 180/3 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 91, Will Young 33)