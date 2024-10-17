India vs New Zealand Day 2: At lunch India 34/6; Rourke, Henry strikes for NZ

BENGALURU: Winning the toss and electing to bat first at the overcast conditions proved to be the worst decision for India as within the span of one session minus the half an hour pause because of rain, India stands at 34/6 at lunch here at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

William O’ Rourke, who is playing his first Test in India is already proving his mettle by scalping three wickets in the session.

Just when things looked settled to an extent where India were not losing wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 off 63 balls) got out going to cut but couldn’t keep it off air as Ajaz Patel made no mistake from gully to take a low catch and dismiss the southpaw.

And the decision to send KL Rahul down the order did not yield the desired result as he got out for a duck once again by Rourke who pitched the ball wide of the crease and drifted it the leg side and Rahul didn’t have enough bat on it tried to deflect it but went straight into the hands of wicket keeper Tom Blundell.

Minutes before lunch saw Ravindra Jadeja become the fourth batsman to go back without scoring in the innings.

This is India’s sith lowest total at the fall of the sixth wicket in Tests and its second-lowest at home.