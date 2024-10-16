India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 1: Toss delayed due to rain

BENGALURU: The toss of the first Test match between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to constant showers pouring here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

It has been raining overnight which in a stadium like Chinnaswamy won't be a problem as it is known for it's best-in-class drainage facilities ( sub surface aeration system) to ensure that the play begins as soon as possible.

But there is steady rain and the square is covered which suggests that it is unlikely to get a start on time.

The incessant rain also hampered the team's practice session yesterday with India cancelling the session whereas the visitors shifted to the indoors in a facility at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India finds itself in a similar situation just like the last Test at Kanpur where the play was called-off for two days giving limited time to speed up the proceedings.