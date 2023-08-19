India vs Ireland: 5 players to look out for in 2nd T20I match

NEW DELHI: After winning the first T20I match by 2 runs through Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-curtailed match, India would like to seal the series in the second match of the three-game series against Ireland. Here are the top 5 players to watch out for in the next match between India and Ireland:

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit made a great comeback in the first match, after being out of action for 11 months. He picked up two wickets in the very first over of the match. He would like to continue the same form in the second match also.





Tilak Varma Tilka Varma had a disappointing first match as he was dismissed on a golden duck. Tilka was exceptional in the T20I series against West Indies and people are excepting that he would perform well in this series as well.





Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi has been a most promising batter for India. He has impressed everyone with his recent performances. In this series, he would be a key player to look out for.





Prasidh Krishna Krishna was impressive in his debut match where he cleared up two batters. He gave 32 runs with an economy of 8.00. He was already in the ODI team but in the first T20I match against India, he made his T20I debut with a great performance.























