India vs England 1st test: England reach 172/5 at tea on Day 3

HYDERABAD: England reached 172 for five in their second innings at tea on day three of the opening Test against India here on Saturday.



In reply to England's first innings total of 246, India were all out for 436 in the morning session on Saturday.

England now trail India by 18 runs.

Resuming at overnight 421 for seven, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first innings lead over the visitors.

At the tea break, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes were batting on 67 and 2 respectively.

Brief scores: England: 246 and 172/5 in 42 overs (Ollie Pope 67 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/21). India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).