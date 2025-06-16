India U23 men's head coach Naushad Moosa names 23-member squad for Tajikistan tour

NEW DELHI: Preparing for the 2026 Asian Cup Qualifiers, India U23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa on Monday announced a 23-member squad, including three players from the senior side, for the upcoming friendly matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic.

The Blue Colts have been training at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata since June 1 and will leave for Tajikistan on Monday evening.

As part of their preparations for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in September, India will face Tajikistan on June 18 before squaring off against Kyrgyz Republic on June 21. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, about 25 kilometres from Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe.

"These two matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic will help us understand the level of our players, and what more we need to add to it. For now, I'm happy with the way we have prepared. We won a couple of practice matches by big margins, but it wasn't much of a competition," said Moosa.

The camp began with 29 players, of whom 20 made the final list.

Moosa's squad was boosted by the addition of forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat, midfielder Ayush Chhetri and defender Tekcham Abhishek Singh, who joined the U23 camp after finishing their duties with the senior national team during the June FIFA window games against Thailand and Hong Kong.

"After these friendlies, we will get more understanding of our players and what else we need to work on. The opponents are of a pretty good level, I believe.

"It's important to play against such teams when you're preparing for the U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where we will face Qatar and Bahrain," Moosa added.

India U23's 23-member squad for June friendlies in Tajikistan:

Goalkeepers: Mohd Arbaz, Priyansh Dubey, Sahil.

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Dippendu Biswas, Muhammed Saheef AP, Nikhil Barla, Pramveer, Subham Bhattacharya, Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Ayush Chhetri, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thingujam Korou Singh.