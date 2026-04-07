India U17 women's team to play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi

All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, and will kick off at 14:30 IST.

The Young Tigresses, preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, arrived in Sochi late Monday night. Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). After returning, Conti's team continued their training camp in Bengaluru.