India U-19 storms into the semis of the World Cup

BLOEMFONTEIN: After being rattled early in its innings, which included a sequence of losing two wickets in the space of three balls, India regained control on the back of a fighting stand between skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. A 215-run stand between the duo helped India rebuild and march towards a strong total. This was the highest stand for India at the U19 Cricket World Cup.

Both batters hit their centuries, and India finished at 297/5. Nepal was watchful at the start, and went about its business quietly. However, led by its wily vice-captain, Saumy Pandey, India found a way in. Raj Limbani, Arshin Kulkarni, and Murugan Abhishek also contributed to the wickets column, as Nepal slipped from 48/0 to 77/7.

Resilient effort from tailenders helped Nepal play out its 50 overs, but India was the comfortable winner in the end.

This win helped them reach the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup 2024. Sachin Dhas was the Player of the Match for his 116.

Australia beats West Indies

The Boys in Maroon backed their skipper’s call with exceptional work early in the innings. Australia had lost five wickets by 87, including key batters such as Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen.

A classy knock from Sam Konstas to help Australia get back on their feet. He added 89 along with Raf MacMillan, before the latter was brilliantly caught by Stephan Pascal at point. Konstas’ kept going from his end, and managed a hundred. His efforts helped Australia to 227.

Charlie Anderson initiated magic with the ball, and picked Stephan Pascal and Joshua Dorne before lightning interrupted play. Lightning gave way to rain, extending the disruption.

The match was eventually abandoned, and Australia made it to the semi-finals as the topper of Group 2.

BRIEF SCORES: India 297/5 in 50 overs (S Dhas 116, U Saharan 100, G Jha 3/56) bt Nepal 165/9 in 50 overs (S Pandey 4/29)