India U-18 hockey teams eye positive start in Asia Cup

The boys team is being guided by former men's captain Sardar and Rajnish Mishra, the girls' team is being helmed by former women's team captain Rani Rampal.

After weeks of intensive preparation camps and valuable exposure matches against Australia in Bhopal, both teams will hope to make a strong impact at the continental tournament against some of Asia's finest young talent.

The Indian U-18 boys team, led by forward Ketan Kushwaha, heads into the tournament following a month-long national coaching camp at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central Centre at SAI, Bhopal, under the guidance of coaches Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra.