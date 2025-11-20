India to play USA in U-19 WC opener

Dubai: India will take on USA in the 2026 Men's U-19 World Cup opener with the tournament to be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6.

The competition will feature 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage, with a total of 41 matches to be played over 23 days.

India is placed in Group A alongside the USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Group B will have Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England and Scotland, whereas Group C will have defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka.

The fourth and final Group D consists of Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The ICC announced the schedule of the tournament on its website on Wednesday. The event will mark the debut of Tanzania, as well as a return for Japan who had featured in the 2020 edition.

India will play their tournament opener against the USA on January 15, followed by contests against Bangladesh and New Zealand on January 17 and 24, respectively. Each of India's matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Top three ranked sides from the first round will take part in the Super Six stage, with these teams forming two groups of six each.