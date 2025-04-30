India to play Thailand in FIFA international friendly on June 4

NEW DELHI: Indian men's football team will play an international friendly against higher-ranked Thailand away from home on June 4, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

The 'Blue Tigers' are currently competing in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The international friendly, to be held at Thammasat Stadium, will be a part of the team's preparation for its qualification match against Hong Kong-China on June 10.

India are ranked 127th in the FIFA Rankings, while Thailand are 99th.

India and Thailand have faced each other 26 times. While the Blue Tigers have won seven matches, the Changsuek have tasted victory on 12 occasions. The remaining seven matches ended in draws.

India's preparatory camp will begin in Kolkata on May 18 and the team will leave for Thailand by May 29.

The Blue Tigers will subsequently depart for Hong Kong after the friendly against Thailand to acclimatise and train for their Asian Cup qualifier.

Bangladesh and Singapore are the other two teams in Group C.

All four sides are currently locked on one point apiece. India and Bangladesh had played a goalless draw in Shillong while Singapore and Hong Kong also drew their game in Singapore on March 25.