India to play Maldives today ahead of Bangladesh qualifier

SHILLONG: The Indian senior men’s team will face Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

While it’s a preparatory match for Manolo Marquez’s side ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25, it marks a historic moment as the Blue Tigers will play in Shillong, Meghalaya for the first time. It will also be India’s all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri’s first match since announcing his return to international football.

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Marquez said, “It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it’s a very nice place. I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, ‘Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.’ I’m not joking, I said it’d be great if one day, the national team could play here.”

Defender Mehtab Singh concurred with the Spaniard. He said, “We feel great to be in Shillong. It’s the first time our national team will be playing here. The north-east is known for its football fan following. Football is the biggest sport here. Taking football to diverse regions is a great thing for Indian football.”

For Marquez, his first competitive match since becoming India’s head coach in July 2024 is a week away, and the friendly presents a great opportunity to fine-tune his team before the crucial fixture.

“It’s a friendly game to prepare for the Asian Cup qualifier. Obviously, we want to win. We knew that the target during the previous FIFA windows was to arrive in the best possible condition for the first competitive match against Bangladesh next Tuesday.

“I don’t think we will play with the same team against Bangladesh that will play tomorrow. You can’t change all 11. Some will repeat on Tuesday. I’m confident in all my players. It has to be a good game and a good preparation for Bangladesh.”

Marquez also confirmed Chhetri’s involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India.

Ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India, Maldives is also using the friendly match to prepare for their Asian Cup qualifier against the Philippines next Tuesday.