India to play Bangladesh in SAFF Championship

Pakistan has decided not to send its team. This will be the second time India is hosting the SAFF Women’s Championship, after the 2016 edition in Siliguri, West Bengal, where India won their fourth title.

India are the record five-time champions of the SAFF Women’s Championship, having won titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Bangladesh have won the last two editions, in 2022 and 2024.