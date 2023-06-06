Begin typing your search...

India to open Squash WC campaign vs Hong Kong

The tournament, scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday, will be hosted at the Express Avenue Mall and the Indian Squash Academy.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jun 2023 12:55 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Host India will begin its Squash World Cup campaign with a clash against Hong Kong here on Tuesday (June 13). India has been pitted alongside Hong Kong, Japan and South Africa in Pool B. In its second and third first-round matches, India will take on South Africa and Japan on Wednesday (June 14) and Thursday (June 15) respectively.


SportsSquash World Cup campaignHong KongExpress Avenue Mall
DTNEXT Bureau

