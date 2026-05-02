India to miss Lakshya Sen in Thomas Cup semifinal vs France due to swollen elbow

"He is currently under close medical observation and receiving all necessary support. The team remains confident and optimistic about his swift recovery and return to peak form."

"Lakshya is also struggling with blisters on his feet," former India coach and his mentor Vimal Kumar told PTI.

With Lakshya unavailable, young Ayush Shetty will play the opening singles against world No. 4 Christo Popov, who had defeated the Indian in their only meeting at the Hylo Open in 2024.

Srikanth, who had won six matches during India's title run in 2022, will feature in the second singles against world No. 10 Alex Lanier.