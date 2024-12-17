India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025

NEW DELHI: India is set to host the World Boxing Cup Final in November next year, reaffirming its support for the breakaway World Boxing (WB) body.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will also simultaneously host the third World Boxing Congress, which will include elections for the Presidency and Executive Board.

The tournament will be the first international event hosted by the BFI after opting to join the new governing body earlier this year.

The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championship in 2023.

"It is a proud moment for India to be recognised by World Boxing for hosting such prestigious events. This opportunity not only highlights India's organisational excellence but also underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic movement," BFI President Ajay Singh said.

"We are honoured to contribute to the sport's legacy and look forward to welcoming the global boxing community to India in 2025," Singh added.

The date of the tournament will be confirmed in January.

The first World Boxing Cup of the year will be held in Brazil in March, followed by competitions in Germany, Kazakhstan and India.

"After the huge success of our first World Boxing Cup series in 2024, it is fantastic that we have four such strong bids to host the competition in 2025. I would like to thank the National Federations of Brazil, Germany, Kazakhstan and India for their ongoing support and commitment," World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst said.

"I am also very grateful to the Boxing Federation of India for its ongoing support in bidding to host both a World Boxing Cup and our next Congress in 2025 in New Delhi," he added.

WB is a breakaway international federation aiming to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and ensure that boxing remains on the Olympic roster.

Formed in April last year after the IBA was stripped of its status, WB has reached 60 members as the IOC is expected to take a call on the recognition early next year.