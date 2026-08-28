India to host Uruguay in international football friendly on Oct 6 in Kolkata

The match will be played three days after India's international friendly against five-time World Cup champions Brazil at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match against Uruguay will also be played at the same iconic venue.

The Indian team is also playing against Panama at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 26.

The FIFA international window is from September 21 to October 6 and a country can play a maximum of four matches in this period.

"The Indian men's national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6, 2026. The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.