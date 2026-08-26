India to host Panama in international friendly on Sep 26

The match will be the first meeting between the two sides and only the ninth different CONCACAF opponent India have faced. Panama, ranked 44th in the latest FIFA standings, featured at the 2026 World Cup and will provide Khalid Jamil's side with a strong test.

The fixture is currently scheduled to be the first of four matches India will play against nations that featured at this summer's World Cup in 2026. The Blue Tigers are slated to face Brazil on October 3 and New Zealand on November 12 and 15.