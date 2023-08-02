India thrash West Indies by 200 runs in third ODI to win series

TAROUBA: India beat West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI here on Tuesday to win the series 2-1.

India amassed 351 for five against West Indies after being put in to bat.

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

In response, the West Indies collapsed to 50 for six before being all out for 151 in 35.3 overs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of India’s bowlers.

Brief scores: India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).

West Indies 151 all out in 35.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 32; Mukesh Kumar 3/30, Shardul Thakur 4/37).