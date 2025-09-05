India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener 

HANGZHOU: Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung scored a brace each as India began their campaign in the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament with a 11-0 thrashing of Thailand here on Friday.

Udita scored in the 30th and 52nd minutes from penalty corners while Dung Dung struck in the 45th and 54th minutes.

India's other goal-scorers were Mumtaz Khan (7th minute), Sangita Kumari (10th), Navneet Kaur (16th), Lalremsiami (18th), Thoudam Suman Devi (49th), Sharmila Devi (57th) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th).

India, currently ranked ninth in the world, led 5-0 at half time in the Pool B match against the 30th-ranked Thais.

India got a total of nine penalty corners, out of which they converted five, while Thailand did not earn any PC.

India asserted their dominance early on with two field goals from Mumtaz and Sangita in the first quarter. The second quarter saw India being more menacing in attacks and the team added three more goals to extend its advantage.

Experienced forward Navneet and mid-fielder Lalremsiami scored a field goal each in quick succession, followed by a penalty corner conversion from Udita just before the half time break.

The second half followed a similar trend as India continued their constant attacks inside Thailand's circle.

India won four penalty corners in the third quarter, and Dung Dung converted one PC in the 45th minute.

India shifted gears in the final quarter, pumping in five more goals to seal a big win. Mumtaz, Udita and Sharmila scored through penalty corners while Dung Dung and Rutuja struck field goals.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

India have come into the tournament without the injured duo of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace drag-flicker Deepika.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

After Thailand, India will take on Japan on Saturday, followed by the final pool match against Singapore on September 8.