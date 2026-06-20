India thrash Chile 6-0 to enter Women's Nations Cup final, to face NZ

Navneet Kaur (6th, 13th) and Deepika (14th, 18th) struck two goals apiece, while Neha (32nd) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39th) also found the target as India notched up their fourth successive win in the tournament.

Captain Salima Tete, who was named player of the match, had a key role in India's emphatic win with her all-round display.

India will face hosts New Zealand in the title clash on Sunday after the hosts defeated United States 4-1 in shoot-off following a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

India controlled possession from the start and took the lead through Navneet, who converted the team's first penalty corner with a crisp strike into the corner.