India Test squad for Sri Lanka tour to be picked next week; Jasprit Bumrah's fitness in focus

India will open the tour with the first Test at Galle on August 15 before travelling to Colombo for the second Test on August 23.

Bumrah sat out of the recent series-deciding third ODI against England at the Lord’s after suffering an impact injury and reactive swelling on his left knee.

“We are monitoring his recovery process. The Test series is still some three weeks away, so he has enough time to recover and join the team in Sri Lanka,” a source close to the development told PTI.

However, the Indian squad will reach Sri Lanka by August 4 and is scheduled to play a four-day match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo to acclimatise to the conditions.