India takes immense pride in this accomplishment: Modi congratulates Asian Games speed skaters

HANGZHOU: After winning the bronze medal in the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay and Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes and said that India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment.

PM Modi took to his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise both the Women's and Men's 3000m Relay teams for securing the bronze medal and said that they have displayed incredible teamwork to bring home another Bronze Medal.

Incredible display of teamwork brings home yet another Bronze Medal!



Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale have the Bronze in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay.



India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/M9PhmYlZiK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

"Incredible display of teamwork brings home yet another Bronze Medal! Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale have the Bronze in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay. India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment," PM Modi wrote on X while wishing Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay team.

In the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, India clocked 4:10:128 minutes to clinch the bronze medal. The gold medal was won by Chinese Taipei with 4:05:692 minutes, while the silver medal was captured by South Korea, who clocked 4:05:702 minutes. While wishing the women's team, PM Modi said that their determination and teamwork are an inspiration to many people in the country.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here