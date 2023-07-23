India take two wickets in final session, WI at 229/5 (Day 3, Stumps)

PORT OF SPAIN: Two wickets by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj helped India solidify their grip on the second Test while West Indies showed some determination in their fight to overcome a large deficit of runs at the end of day three's play at Port of Spain on Sunday. At the end of the day three, WI was 229/5, with Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) unbeaten.

WI started the final session at 174/3, with Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) unbeaten at the crease. Jadeja struck early in the session on the third ball, dismissing Blackwood for 20 after he was caught by Rahane at slips. WI was 178/4. WI reached the 200-run mark in 94.3 overs.

They still needed 239 runs to overcome India's first innings lead. Mohammed Siraj got his first wicket, sending back wicketkeeper Joshua de Silva for just 10. WI was 208/5 and half their side was gone. Holder joined Athanaze and the duo helped WI through the remainder of the session without any wicket. A half-century from skipper Kraig Braithwaite put West Indies in a solid position at the end of the second session of day three of the ongoing second Test against India at Port of Spain on Saturday.

At Tea, West Indies was at 174/3, with Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) unbeaten at the crease. WI had started the second session at 117/2, with Braithwaite (49*) unbeaten. He was joined by Blackwood. Early in the session, Braithwaite brought up his half-century in 169 balls. Braithwaite along with his vice-captain continued to rebuild the innings, bringing up the 150-run mark in 68.1 overs.

The partnership between the duo was cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin, who ended Braithwaite's marathon knock of 75 in 235 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. WI was 157/3. Following this, Blackwood was joined by Athanaze and the duo took WI through the remainder of the session without any loss of wickets.

Earlier, the hosts ended the first session at 117/2, with Braithwaite (49*) unbeaten. WI started the day at 86/1, with Kirk Mckenzie (14*) and Kraigg Braithwaite (37*) unbeaten. The duo continued to find runs, bringing up the 100-run mark in 44.5 overs. Debutant Mukesh Kumar earned his maiden wicket on the final ball of the session, dismissing Kirk for 32 after he was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

WI was 117/2. India was bundled out for 438 in first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total. Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for the Windies.

Brief Scores: India: 438 (Virat Kohli 121, Rohit Sharma 80, Jomel Warrican 3/89) lead West Indies: 229/5 (Kraigg Braithwaite 75, Alick Athanaze 37*, Ravindra Jadeja 2/37) by 209 runs.