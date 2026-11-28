Opener KL Rahul (25), Devdutt Padikkal (21), Rishabh Pant (23) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) all got starts but could not convert those into substantial knocks on Saturday.

Dhruv Jurel (7) was at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day following the dismissal of Washington Sundar (10).

New Zealand began the day at 246 for five and put on board 356 with Tom Blundell scoring 89.