CHRISTCHURCH: India struggled to 116 for six in their first innings against New Zealand at stumps on the second day of the second Test, still trailing by 240 runs.
Opener KL Rahul (25), Devdutt Padikkal (21), Rishabh Pant (23) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) all got starts but could not convert those into substantial knocks on Saturday.
Dhruv Jurel (7) was at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day following the dismissal of Washington Sundar (10).
New Zealand began the day at 246 for five and put on board 356 with Tom Blundell scoring 89.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand 1st innings: 356 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59, Glenn Phillips 36; Akash Deep 5/99, Gurnoor Brar 2/78).
India 1st innings: 116 for 6 in 46 overs (KL Rahul 25, R Pant 23; K Jamieson 2/33, J Duffy 2/21) .