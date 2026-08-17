India strike early as Sri Lanka slip to 99/5 at lunch on Day 3 of 1st Test

GALLE: Indian bowlers struck early as Sri Lanka slipped to 99/5 at lunch on day three of the first Test after the visitors posted 462 in their first innings here on Monday.
Sri Lanka are trailing by 363 runs with two full sessions of play remaining.
Mohammed Siraj (1/12) dismissed Nishan Fernando for a duck in the opening over, while Manav Suthar (2/17) removed Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Udara to reduce Sri Lanka to 53/3.
Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) also to make it 59/4.
Kamindu Mendis (14) and Udara (27) offered brief resistance, but Suthar broke the third-wicket partnership to leave Sri Lanka in trouble.
Earlier, India, resuming at 460/9, were bowled out for 462 in 116.4 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 being the cornerstone of their innings. Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's best bowler with 4/109.
Play resumed on Monday after two sessions were washed out by rain on Sunday.
Brief Scores:
India 462 all out in 116.4 overs (KL Rahul 82, Devdutt Padikkal 167, Dhruv Jurel 51; Prabath Jayasuriya 4/109, Keshara Nuwantha 3/175, Asitha Fernando took 2/63).
Sri Lanka 99 for 5 in 28 overs (Lahiru Udara 27, Dhananjaya de Silva 21; Manav Suthar 2/17, Mohammed Siraj 1/12, Kuldeep Yadav 1/25, Ravindra Jadeja 1/6).