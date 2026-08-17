India strike early as Sri Lanka slip to 99/5 at lunch on Day 3 of 1st Test

Sri Lanka are trailing by 363 runs with two full sessions of play remaining.

Mohammed Siraj (1/12) dismissed Nishan Fernando for a duck in the opening over, while Manav Suthar (2/17) removed Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Udara to reduce Sri Lanka to 53/3.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) also to make it 59/4.

Kamindu Mendis (14) and Udara (27) offered brief resistance, but Suthar broke the third-wicket partnership to leave Sri Lanka in trouble.

Earlier, India, resuming at 460/9, were bowled out for 462 in 116.4 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 being the cornerstone of their innings. Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's best bowler with 4/109.