India storms into U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

SINGAPORE: A rampaging India extended its unbeaten run at the U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup as it reached the final with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the last Super Four contest here Friday.

Aayushi Shukla emerged the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul as the left-arm spinner conceded only 10 runs in her four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 98 for nine after skipper Niki Prasad opted to bowl.

Parunika Sisodia, who also bowls left-arm spin, chipped in with two scalps.

Such was India’s domination that only two Sri Lankan batters -- Sumudu Nisansala (21) and captain Manudi Nanayakkara (33) -- could manage double-digit scores.

The Lankan top-order fared poorly with Sanjana Kavindi (9) and Hiruni Hansika (2) staying together for a mere 12 balls.

A 22-run fifth-wicket stand between Nanayakkara and Nisansala was the best for the Lankans. They raised hopes of a rival but the latter's run out punctured all their hopes.

India did not have the best of starts with opener Ishwari Awsare running herself out in the third ball of the chase without bothering the scorer.

Left-arm spinner Chamodi Praboda (3/16) led the Sri Lankan fightback by dismissing three Indian batters but opener G Kamalini (28) and Gongadi Trisha (32) ensured that the small run-chase was completed.

Once they departed, Mithila Vinod, batting at number seven, carried the side home with her unbeaten 17-run cameo. India overhauled the target with 31 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 98/9 in 20 overs (M Nanayakkara 33, S Nisansala 21; A Shukla 4/10) lost to India 102/6 in 14.5 overs (G Trisha 32, G Kamalini 28; C Praboda 3/16)