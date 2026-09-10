India storm into women's Jr Asia Cup semis with 19-0 demolition of Pakistan

India dominated from start to finish, producing a relentless attacking display to register one of the biggest wins of the tournament.

India scored 19 goals, earned 18 penalty corners and one penalty stroke, while Pakistan were unable to register a goal, penalty corner or penalty stroke.

India will face the winners of Korea and Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday.

India dominated the contest from the opening whistle, scoring five goals in the first quarter, adding five more in the second, three in the third and another six in the final quarter to register a comprehensive win and book their place in the last four.

India won two penalty corners within the opening five minutes, although they were unable to convert either opportunity.

Their sustained pressure soon paid off when they found the back of the net in the sixth minute, only for the goal to be disallowed following a referral.

India continued to press and were awarded another penalty corner a minute later. Puja Sahoo made no mistake this time, converting in the seventh minute to give India a 1-0 lead.