India start firm favourites in high-stakes semifinal against Bangladesh

Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have experienced a strain following political transitions in Bangladesh, and broader tensions between the two neighbours in the past have often spilled over into the cricket field, and the trend is likely to continue.

Indian men's team's tour of Bangladesh has been postponed on multiple occasions due to prevailing political tension.

As far as cricket is concerned, Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been in imperious form throughout the continental tournament, topping Group A after winning all their matches, and they are heavily favoured to march one step closer to another continental title triumph.

India's campaign so far in the tournament has been highlighted by dominant displays, none more so than their clinical group-stage thrashing of traditional rivals Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55 before romping to a seven-wicket victory.