India squad in good shape for T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana

The women's T20 World Cup will be played in England and Wales from June 12 with ODI World Cup winners India set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament-opener on June 14. "The camp has gone well and I would like to keep it at that. I would not like to say any specifics of what we have worked on because we are heading to a World Cup," Mandhana said at a press conference organized by feminine care brand Pee Safe here.