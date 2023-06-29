India skipper Chhetri determined to keep unbeaten home run going

BENGALURU: Considering the SAFF Championship draw against Kuwait as a defeat, India captain and veteran striker Sunil Chhetri is determined to maintain the team’s unbeaten home run, which stretches to almost four years.



In a high-octane and ill-tempered Group A contest here on Tuesday, India took the lead in the first-half stoppage time with Chhetri’s 92nd international goal. But, an unlucky own goal from central defender Anwar Ali in the second-half injury time put a heartbreaking end to India’s hopes of topping the group.



“To a large extent, we could do exactly what we had trained for. It (Kuwait) is not an easy side. This team can play and we could see that. But we matched its energy, and for most of the time, I think that we did well,” said Chhetri after the 1-1 draw.



“But the feeling that comes to our mind is that of a loss because we conceded at the last moment. Clean sheet was one of our targets, which went out of the window. All of us in the dressing room are a little bit disheartened about that. Now, it is the unbeaten [home] run that we want to keep as long as possible,” the 38-year-old Chhetri added.



India’s unbeaten run on home soil stretches to almost four years, with the last defeat coming against Oman in September 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. India will next be in action in the SAFF Championship semi-final against Lebanon here on Saturday.

