India signs off Asiad campaign with century of medals

CHENNAI: It was a spectacular and shining Saturday for India as it achieved the historical milestone of winning 100 medals in Asian Games in Hangzhou.

While this is the first time the sub-continent wins 100 medals in a single edition of the Asian Games, it has added another feather to its cap by winning the highest number of Gold in the same respect.

The glory of 100th medal was brought to India by its women’s Kabaddi team, which won the gold by defeating the Taipei team and October 7, 2023, will make its way into history & record books of India. Interestingly, the Indian contingent was steadily adding to the medal tally, including gold most of the days, every day throughout the 14-day event

The youngest and the oldest medallist

As India reached the 100-medal mark in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, squash player Anahat Singh and bridge stalwart Jaggy Shivdasani made a piece of history of their own. The 15-year-old Anahat is the youngest Indian to win a medal in Hangzhou, while Jaggy Shivdasani, at the age of 65 became the oldest Indian to win a medal in this edition of the Asian Games. Anahat, who was born on Mar 13, 2008, was part of the Indian team that bagged a bronze medal in the women’s team and mixed doubles events. Shivdasani, who was born on February 16, 1958, won a silver medal as part of the Indian team that won the Men’s team event in bridge.

After women’s cricket team, men also bag gold

The Indian men’s cricket team clinched the gold medal on its Asian Games debut after their final against Afghanistan was called off due to rain, and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was adjudged winners by virtue of being seeded higher in the continental showpiece on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Afghanistan were 112 for 5 in 18.2 overs when persistent rain halted the proceedings at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, and the match never restarted from that point.