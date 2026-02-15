India shows late grit but succumbs again to Belgium power

Belgium quickly capitalised on their momentum, earning their first penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Labouchere successfully converted. The pressure continued, and in the 14th minute, Hendrickx doubled the lead with a powerful drag-flick from another penalty corner. Despite Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera making a crucial foot save moments later,

Belgium struck again in the final minute of the quarter. Opting for a variation on their third penalty corner, a sequence of short passes set up de Sloover to make it 3-0.