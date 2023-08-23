'India should test its bench-strength in 3rd T20I against Ireland'

NEW DELHI: Former India offspinner and selector, Sarandeep Singh feels that it would be wise for the visiting team to modify the lineup that secured victory in the previous match at the same venue.

India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland and would be keen to maintain a clean slate when the two teams meet in final T20 at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Singh urged the Indian team management to select uncapped wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and young pacer Avesh Khan for the third T20I against Ireland.

"Absolutely, it should definitely happen, especially after a victory, when you get the liberty to make changes. I really want to see Avesh Khan play. He’s a good fast bowler, and I’ve mentioned before that he consistently performs well in domestic cricket and even in the IPL," Singh told Jio Cinema.

"We’ve seen him playing regularly and delivering excellent bowling performances. Even though we couldn’t give him a chance during the West Indies series due to the back-and-forth nature of the matches, we should certainly provide him with an opportunity here. Jitesh Sharma should also get a chance," he added.

However, another JioCinema expert Abhishek Nayar, felt India should not change the winning combination and said that the players who have been given a chance should maintain their presence on the field.

"I’d prefer not to see any changes. You know, it’s a very short tour, just these T20Is. Therefore, it’s important to ensure that the players who have been given an opportunity continue to play," Nayar said.

Promising young batter Tilak Varma, who has been selected for the Asia Cup, has had two unsuccessful outings against Ireland, managing one run in two innings, but Nayar believes there’s little that he should change as far as his approach is concerned.

"I believe Tilak Varma has been slightly unfortunate in the first T20I when he got out down the leg side. I feel most batsmen would want a boundary on that kind of a ball. In the second T20I, he played his favourite shot, the one that got him a six on his debut in the West Indies.

"So, I believe he has been unfortunate. I just believe he should stick to his game plans and keep doing what he is doing. His biggest strength has been evident in the IPL. Every time he has had a bad knock, he has come back more aggressively," he said.

Singh, on the other hand, said: "Tilak Varma should do one simple thing: go and observe first how the wicket is behaving. Where he made his debut in the West Indies, the conditions were somewhat similar to India and the wicket behaved in a similar manner. There, he could play shots in a certain way.

"However, now that he’s in Ireland, the conditions are different. The wicket is harder, there's grass on it, moisture is present, and there are overcast conditions. The ball moves, and there’s more bounce. So, he should take a bit of time, face 15-16 balls, and then start playing his shots."