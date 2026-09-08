India shoot two gold, one silver at World Archery Para Series Stage III

The men's compound pair of reigning world champion Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami defeated Iraq 152-139, while the recurve duo of double Paralympic medallist Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi overcame Slovakia 6-2 to complete India's gold-medal sweep in the men's team events.

The women's recurve team of Bhawna and Pooja had a poor show and settled for silver after going down 0-6 to China in the final.

India also missed out on a bronze in the women's compound team event, with Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag losing their third-place playoff to China.

Swami and Toman clinched the gold medal in the men's compound team event with a dominant win over Iraq's Abbas Kadhim and Anwer Aldawod.