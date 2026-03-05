India series preparation on black soil wickets made difference: Finn Allen

Allen lit up the Eden Gardens with a stunning 33-ball 100 not out, toying the South African attack with towering sixes and superb boundaries as New Zealand chased down 170 in just 12.5 overs, sealing a nine-wicket win with 43 balls to spare.

"It was an extremely impressive start from our bowlers -- they set the game up for us, for sure," Allen said in the post-match media interaction.

"On a surface like that, if you can take wickets up front and build pressure, it makes life a lot easier for the batters."

The swashbuckling right-hander underlined the importance of the pre-tournament India series.

"...it just shows the importance of that India series the boys played before the World Cup. Five games on black soil... you can’t replicate that kind of preparation,” he said.