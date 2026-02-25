India seek answers to top-order worries in must-win Super 8s game against Zimbabwe

The opposition teams have cleverly fielded off-spinners in the Power Play against the three left-handed batters -- Kishan, Abhishek and Tilak -- to reduce their scoring opportunities.

The inclusion of Sanju Samson, a right-hander, in top three can be a quick fix, but the Kerala batter himself is not in the pink of form.

So, the effect of adding another struggling batter to an already difficult space is debatable.

In that context, the team think-tank can ponder over giving a promotion to Suryakumar at No. 3, and push Tilak down to No. 4 to break the sequence of left-handers at the top.

But the management can take heart from the fact that Chepauk might offer them the best surface yet in this tournament.

It is the same track that was used in the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand albeit in an 11am game. On that occasion, New Zealand quite comfortably chased down a 180-plus target set by the Afghans.

What might work for India is the fact that Zimbabwe's spin attack of Graeme Cremer, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl is not as potent as some others that the co-hosts have faced thus far in the tournament.