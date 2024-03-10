India return to top in ICC Test team rankings after series win over England

DUBAI: Following a 4-1 series win over England, India reclaimed the top position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, taking over defending Australia.

India now has 122 rating points in the rankings table. Australia are second with 117 rating points, while England are at the third place with 111 rating points.

India secured a massive victory by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, propelling them to a 4-1 series win over England on Saturday.

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, India fought back in style to win the remaining four Tests against England. Wins in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and now Dharamsala have helped the side to overtake Australia return and reclaimed top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

India had slipped to second place in Test Team Rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa this January with Australia overtaking Rohit Sharma-led side at the top of the Test rankings, after sweeping the three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch, ICC reports. The ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners Australia currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

After returning to top in Test rankings, India are now at the summit of rankings in all three formats. They have 121 rating points in the ODI rankings, with Australia sitting a close second with 118 rating points. In the T20Is, India have 266 rating points, with England (256) at the second place.