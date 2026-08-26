India reduce SL to 83/2 at lunch after enforcing follow-on

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35) and Kamindu Mendis (10) were batting at the break, with the hosts still trailing by 130 runs.

Resuming from 265 for eight, Sonal Dinusha, who was overnight 85, compiled his second hundred in as many Tests.

But his brave knock did not help Sri Lanka avert the follow-on, getting bowled out for 290, a mere 13 runs shy of the follow-on mark.

Dinusha raced to the 90s with a six, a slog sweep, and four, again whacked to the on-side, off off-spinner Saransh Jain.

The right-hander reached the coveted three-figure with a thunderous pull off pacer Prasidh Krishna, a moment he celebrated with pride and gusto.