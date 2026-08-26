India reduce SL to 83/2 at lunch after enforcing follow-on

COLOMBO: Indian bowlers inflicted telling blows on the top-order, reducing Sri Lanka to 83 for two in their second innings at lunch after skipper Shubman Gill imposed follow-on on the fourth day of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35) and Kamindu Mendis (10) were batting at the break, with the hosts still trailing by 130 runs.
Resuming from 265 for eight, Sonal Dinusha, who was overnight 85, compiled his second hundred in as many Tests.
But his brave knock did not help Sri Lanka avert the follow-on, getting bowled out for 290, a mere 13 runs shy of the follow-on mark.
Dinusha raced to the 90s with a six, a slog sweep, and four, again whacked to the on-side, off off-spinner Saransh Jain.
The right-hander reached the coveted three-figure with a thunderous pull off pacer Prasidh Krishna, a moment he celebrated with pride and gusto.
But soon his overnight partner Lahiru Kumara departed, lofting Jain to Dhruv Jurel at covers. It was the 34-year-old’s maiden Test wicket.
Jurel returned to outfield duty as Rishabh Pant, who copped a blow on his shoulder on the second day and stayed away from the field on Tuesday, returned to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves.
Dinusha, whose arrival as a Test batter might have warmed the Lankan hearts, did not last long, perishing to Jain.
The Madhya Pradesh spinner induced a false drive from Dinusha, which was pouched by KL Rahul at slip.
Following-on, Sri Lanka were jolted by the dismissals of Lahiru Udara (3) and a set Kamil Mishara (32), who fell leg-before to Ravindra Jadeja.
Udara’s dismissal might have disappointed the Lankan management to no end, as the opener played a rather irresponsible pull off
Mohammad Siraj to get caught in the deep by Jain.
Siraj later had a moment of worry he hurt himself while diving for a catch. He had to go out to get medical attention but was back on the field after some time.