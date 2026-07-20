India records 78 doping cases till July 15; UP, Punjab top list: Sports Minister in LS

After BJP MP Sambit Patra posed a query on the number of athletes who have tested positive for banned substances during the last three years, Mandaviya, in a written response, said 78 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) have been recorded so far in 2026.

"These athletes have been banned from the Sports activities in accordance with the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021. The sanctions, as determined by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) include disqualification of results, forfeiture of medals/prizes, period of ineligibility from participation in sports, and other consequences as prescribed under the WADA Code 2021," the Minister stated.

In state-wise list of AAFs, it was revealed that after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Madhya Pradesh threw up the highest number of dope offenders -- 11 -- this year, followed by Karnataka, which had nine cases.

In 2023, India reported 213 doping violations, which increased to 260 in 2024 before the number declined sharply to 131 in 2025.

No dope violations have been found so far this year among athletes representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim.