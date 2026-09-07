India qualify for AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament after 20 years with 3-0 win over Bangladesh

The win, their second in the qualifiers, took India to six points from three matches. They had to wait for the result of Syria vs Uzbekistan match played later on Sunday to know their fate.

With Syria losing 0-3 to Uzbekistan, India finished second in Group B and qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament after 20 years as one of the seven best runners-up teams across the eight groups. India last played in the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament in 2006.

Uzbekistan also qualified as group toppers with nine points. Syria finished third with three points, and bottom-placed Bangladesh were relegated to the Development Phase after losing all three games. The main tournament will be held in China from March 24 to April 10, 2027.

Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Vishal Yadav doubled India's advantage with an acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Substitute Md Arbash then sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute.