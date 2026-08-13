India pull out of ASEAN Cup to prioritise Brazil friendly

India's withdrawal from the upcoming tournament also means they will miss the opportunity to face some of Southeast Asia's leading sides in a FIFA-sanctioned competition.

"We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup," Satyanarayanan told PTI.

The inaugural tournament was conceived as a new international competition for teams from the ASEAN region, with India invited as one of the non-ASEAN participants.

India had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to participate in the new tournament and were subsequently drawn in Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The competition is scheduled to be played during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window.

However, India's commitment to play Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling clash.

The AIFF had earlier explored the possibility of fielding a separate or developmental squad in the ASEAN Cup, but has now opted to withdraw altogether and use the international window for friendlies.