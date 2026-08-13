India ponder three left-arm spinners for Galle Test, Morkel sees skill and variety in them

Kuldeep bowls magic and mystic through his left-arm wrist spin, Jadeja’s pinpoint accuracy can trouble even the best, but Suthar is a throwback to the days of loopy classical left-arm spin.

“Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way,” Morkel told the media here on Thursday.

“So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.

“It’s just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us,” he added.

Morkel said India's spin line-up gave them a very attacking option, also considering the nature of the Galle pitch that may favour spin as the match progresses.

“Traditionally also if you look at the venue how it stacks and how it's been played up, that's sort of the way (three spinners) to go I think. The way we go with our spin bowling attack or spinners, it’s a very attacking option.