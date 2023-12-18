India players to score 50 plus runs in ODI debut

MUMBAI: During India's 8-wicket victory against South Africa in the 1st ODI. Youngster Sai Sudharsan joined the elite list of Indian batters to have scored more than 50 plus runs in his debut in the 50-over format. Before him, only four Indian players have scored more than 50 plus runs in their ODI debut. Here are the players who have achieved the feat before him.

KL Rahul The right-handed batter who is leading the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa scored 102 in his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. He holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian batter in the ODI debut.

Robin Uthappa The Indian opener scored 86 runs against England in Indore in 2006. While chasing a target of 288, his knock played a crucial role as India chased down the target and clinched an 8-wicket victory.

Brijesh Patel The former Indian batter scored 82 against England in his ODI debut in Leeds in 1974. He became the first Indian batter to score more than 50 plus runs for India in the ODI debut.

Manish Pandey The right-handed batter scored 71 against Zimbabwe in 2015. Along with Kedar Jadhav, India posted a total of 276 and ended up clinching a 83-run victory.