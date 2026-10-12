India placing sport at centre of nation-building: Mandaviya

"Our ambition is not only to build world-class sporting infrastructure for today, but also to create a lasting sporting legacy for generations to come," he asserted.

Apart from India, 10 BRICS nations are participating in the Games, including China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

"We are at a moment when the global sports landscape is evolving rapidly. Sport today is not only a platform for competition. It is a powerful instrument for youth development, social inclusion, cultural understanding and international cooperation," he said.