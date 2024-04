India Pistons defeats Grand Slam CC on penultimate day

CHENNAI: UFCC (T Nagar) totalled more than 539 runs with KTA Madhava Prasad and Manav Parakh scoring centuries against AGORC at the Guru Nanak College Ground on Wednesday. Elsewhere L Sathiyannaarayan picked up a fifer to guide Indian Pistons to victory on the penultimate day.

L Sathiyannaarayan

BRIEF SCORES: UFCC (T Nagar) 539 in 148 overs (Rahul Ayyappan 65, J Suresh Kumar 42, KTA Madhava Prasad 114, Manav Parakh 182, Kedhar Devdhar 51, S Bhargav 4/163, R Abilash 3/106) vs AGORC 107/1 in 31 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 41 batting); MRC ‘A’ 378 in 122.1 overs (NS Chaturved 152, M Affan Khader 43, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 62, S Lakshay Jain 4/88) vs Jolly Rovers 191/2 in 57 overs (R Vimal Khumar 96 batting, G Ajitesh 57); Vijay CC 270 in 90.3 overs (B Sachin 49, Daryl Ferrario 65*, VS Karthick Manikandan 50, P Vidyuth 4/82, J Kousik 4/38) vs Young Stars CC 233/9 in 86 overs (R Ram Arvindh 49, C Hari Nishaanth 60 batting, H Trilok Nag 5/46); India Pistons CC 97 & 165 in 51.5 overs (K Deeban Lingesh 47, Rahil Shah 5/56) bt. Grand Slam CC 101 & 65 in 27.2 overs (L Sathiyannaarayan 5/35) India Pistons won by 96 runs (Points: Pistons 6(27), Grand Slam 0(26); Globe Trotters 327 in 106.1 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 69, A Badrinath 76, S Mohamed Ali 51, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 5/140) vs Nelson SC 224/5 in 71 overs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 110 batting)