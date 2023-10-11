India, Pakistan should play cricket with each other: Former captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq

AMRITSAR: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq on Wednesday said that India should visit Pakistan and both teams should play cricket with each other. Inzamam visited Amritsar and praised the Pakistan cricket team for their win against Sri Lanka in a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

"Pakistan team is playing well and credit should go to the team, especially Abdullah Shafique and Rizwan, they played well. If the team continues this performance, the result will be great. It should happen (India-Pakistan matches) and both teams should play with each other. This is a good thing," Inzamam told ANI.

India played a match in Pakistan back in 2008 at the Asia Cup and since then they have not toured Pakistan. The two countries have played each other at neutral venues. In the match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan scored hundreds to help Pakistan pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka lost by 6 wickets in the match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) played record-shattering knocks but Pakistan batters kept the team in the run chase.

Rizwan played an unbeaten knock of 131 runs of 121 balls while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare. For the first time in men's World Cup history, four centuries were hit in the same match.