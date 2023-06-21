Begin typing your search...

The Pakistan team was in Mauritius to take part in the Four-Nation tournament, which was won by Djibouti

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jun 2023 9:37 PM GMT
India-Pakistan match to be played as per schedule
BENGALURU: After several anxious moments, the SAFF Championship Group A match between India and Pakistan is set to be played as per schedule here on Wednesday.

Uncertainty had shrouded the arrival of the Pakistan team from Mauritius, after the delay in processing its visa. But on Monday night, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius cleared the pending applications, paving way for the smooth travel of the Pakistan contingent to India.

The Pakistan team was in Mauritius to take part in the Four-Nation tournament, which was won by Djibouti. “The All India Football Association (AIFF) is constantly monitoring the situation and we are confident that rescheduling of the match will not happen at this stage,” said a Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) official.

